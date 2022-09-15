Don Patrick Paige

March 24, 1967 – Sept. 9, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Don Paige,55, of Ferriday, who died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in West Monroe, LA, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating.

Burial will follow at the Paige Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Masks are required.

Don was born on March 24, 1967, the son of Winnie Paige – Brown and Allen Paige, Sr. He was a 1985 graduate of Ferriday High School. His occupations included working offshore, trucking, and farming. He was a member of the Rose Hill Baptist Church. Don enjoyed farming and hunting.

He is preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Charles Brown; grandfathers, Hallie Thomas and Samuel Paige; grandmothers, Louise Thomas, and Pearlie Craig; brother, Philliph Townsend; and brother-in-law, Larry Tolliver.

Don leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Winnie Paige-Brown; sons, Darius Ray, Lucky Morales, Marcus Ray, and Dar’Terrious Franklin; daughters, Cassidy Halstead, Jasmine Carter, Donetra Banks, Lauriel Bowman, Danaisha Paige, and Kiresten Byrd; brothers, Allen Paige, Jr., Anthony Douglas Paige, Billy Simms, and Randrell Jones; sisters, Linda Paige Tolliver, Glenda Paige Jones, Angela Paige Thomas, and Katrina Brown Kennedy; twenty-four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

