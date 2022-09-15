Funeral services for Doris Thomas Polk, 74, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Concordia Park, Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Pastor Christopher Robinson will officiate. Visitation and Order of Eastern Star ceremonies will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Polk, daughter of Johnny and Corine Mack Thomas was born in Natchez, MS, and died at her residence. She was a retired teacher and principal at Vidalia Lower Elementary School. She also taught school in Catahoula and Franklin Parish School Systems; served as a church musician for several churches in Concordia Parish and surrounding areas; member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Order of Eastern Star Rosewood Chapter 65 of Vidalia; Heroines of Jericho Fidelity Court #21 of Vidalia and member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Vidalia.

Her life and legacy will be cherished by her family: her children, Amelda “Renee” Thomas White and her husband, Charles and Daryl Polk all of Vidalia; one brother, Samuel Claiborne, Jr. of Dallas, TX; special nephews, Kenny Simpson, Sr. of Vidalia and Phillip Smith of Monroe, LA; one grandchild, Charnesia White of Vidalia; her good friends, Ruth Singleton and Margie Curtis both of Vidalia.

Email newsletter signup

Preceding Mrs. Polk in death are her parents; her husband, Amos McKinley Polk; one brother, Johnny Thomas, Jr., one aunt, Louvenia Foley and one uncle, Samuel Jenkins.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com