Dec. 11, 1952 – Sept. 12, 2022

WOODVILLE – Funeral Services for Herman Lee Davis, 69, from Doloroso, MS, who died Sept. 12, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2936 Doloroso Loop Road, Woodville, MS under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.