Highway Patrol: Fatal hit and run in Wilkinson County remains under investigation, no arrests

WOODVILLE — Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Wilkinson County late Monday evening.

Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said Thursday afternoon that no arrests had been made.

The accident happened on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County. James said Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the accident at approximately 8:14 p.m. Monday.

Herman Lee Davis, 69, was pronounced dead shortly after being struck by what is believed to be either a 2003 to 2007 Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition or a Ford F-150 that is missing a mirror on the right side.

James said This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone,” Adams County Coroner James Lee said. “I certainly hope they find the person responsible.”

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.