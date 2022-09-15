Jan. 30, 1937 – Sept. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Joy Roberts Smith, 85, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Dillon Wickliffe officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Smith was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Oak Grove, LA the daughter of John Calvert Roberts, Sr., and Helen Cornelia Crowe Roberts.

She worked for many years at local doctors’ offices. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she helped with Vacation Bible School, in the kitchen; if the doors of the Church were open, she was there. She enjoyed traveling and went on many mission trips throughout the United States with her husband. Joy also enjoyed her weekly card games with her friends. She loved her family and her friends and would drop anything to help someone in need.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, John Calvert Roberts, Sr. and Helen Cornelia Roberts; her husband, Sidney Keith Smith; daughter, Rhonda Leigh Smith; siblings, Gloria Butler, Ruth Thornton, John Calvert Roberts, Jr., and Alta Lou Roberts; and grandson Ezekiel Nathaniel Ray.

Survivors include her children, Calvin Keith Smith, and Susan Renee Brown; sisters, Janice Smith and Gwen McDaniel; grandchildren, Joshua Peterson, Amber Galicki; Erin Ray, and Austyn Ray; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Mrs. Smith’s neighbor, Larenza Jones for the kindness shown throughout the years. We also would like for all to remember our Mother for her acts of kindness toward others in need. Her family remains grateful for your thoughts, prayers, and love during this difficult transition.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.