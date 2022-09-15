Mississippi Gaming Commission grants license to new owners of Natchez casino

The Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will have new ownership effective Oct. 3.

Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC (SCH) has been issued a gaming license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in NatchezThe closing date to complete the acquisition of the casino and hotel from Casino Holding Investment Partners, LLC (CHIP) is Oct. 2.

“We are excited to add Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel team members to the Saratoga family,” said Sam Gerrity, Chief Executive Officer of SCH. “The acquisition of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel will expand our portfolio of gaming assets and further diversify our business.”

In addition, Tim Morrissey, current General Manager of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, will assume the position of general manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel effective immediately following the closing. Morrissey has over 12 years of gaming experience in the destination casino resort industry and brings knowledge in overall operations, database analysis and casino marketing to the position. Morrissey will oversee and manage all of the day-to-day operations at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel to ensure the company continues to prosper and remains an integral part of the Natchez community. Marcus Rohrbaugh, current Director of Operations at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk has been promoted to the General Manager of that property.

“I’m excited to join the Magnolia Bluffs team and become a member of the Natchez community,” said Tim Morrissey, incoming General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. “I’m committed to operating a first-class gaming facility and building on the success of the current operations. It starts by creating relationships with our guests, team members and the communities that we serve – I’m ready to get started.”

Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.

SCH owns and operates Saratoga Casino Hotel, in Saratoga Springs, NY featuring over 1,200 slots, electronic table games, a live entertainment venue, a variety of dining options and bars, live harness racing, and simulcast wagering. SHC also owns and operates Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, located in the historic town of Black Hawk, CO featuring over 380 slot machines, 6 table games, a full-service restaurant, bar and a variety of guest services. SHC is also a partner with Delaware North Companies in the operation of Gideon Putnam Resort and Roosevelt Baths in Saratoga Springs, NY.