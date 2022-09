April 14, 1937 – Sept. 7, 2022

NATCHEZ – Memorial Services for Samuel Coley, Sr., 85, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 7, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Pastor Larry Shannon, officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com