Oct. 28, 1931 – Sept. 14, 2022

Natchez- Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Williams Prater, 90, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask.

Bessie was born October 28, 1931, the daughter of Josephine Fowler Williams and Tommy Williams. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church where she served in the Senior Choir, the Missionary Society, A.M. Poor Fund Society and Trustee Board. Mrs. Prater was also a member of the Heroine of Jericho Queen Ester Court #18. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, gardening and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles E. Prater, son, Reginald Prater, daughter, Valarie Lyles, sisters: Bernice Wallace, Sophie Williams and brothers: Tommy (“T.J”) Williams, Alonzo Williams and James B. Williams.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memories: sons: Charles Edward Prater (Mary) and Ricardo Prater; daughters: Jacqueline Nichols and Vanessa L. Ealey; sisters: Alberta McFarlane and Ethel Sanders; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com