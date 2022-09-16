Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Calvin Jackson, 44, Homeless, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000.00; 2nd offense. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 7

Fredrick Keyshawn Redden, 30, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance – sale, possession of controlled substance within correctional facility, escape of prisoners, and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on any of the charges.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Accident on Junkin Street.

Intelligence report on Miller Avenue.

Accident on Winston Hill Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Chickasaw Street.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Monica Nettles, 29, 181 Hutchins Landing Road, Sibley, on charge of probation violation. Released without bond.

Lily Ann Vogt, 36, 21 Knotts Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of controlled substance II. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Danteria Johnson, 30, 5 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of child neglect. Held without bond.

Tyler Houston Wilson, 24, 22 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of speeding. Released on $221.50 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Two threats on Deer Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Theft on Greenwood Subdivision Road.

Unauthorized use on Gregory Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Stolen vehicle on Farr Road.

Accident on Spokane Road.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 84.

Reports — Monday

Dog problem on Southview Drive.

Theft on East Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Simple assault on Providence Road.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Coventry Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kevin Hawkins, 41, 476 Crestview Drive, possession of schedule II drugs, improper lighting and obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Tyrese Jefferson, 23, 200 Smith Road, No. 50, bench warrant for failure to appear for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen things. Bond set at $2,200.

Tamika Mason, 45, 432 Doty Road, Ferriday, possession of schedule II drugs with intent (two counts) possession of 28 grams or more of narcotics and criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Streets.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Drug law violation on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Doyle Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Mack Moore Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fight on Louisiana Highway 15.

Fire on Deer Park Levee Road.

Fight on Kyle Road.

Suspicious person on Lower Levee Road.

Unwanted person on N. Magnolia Street.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 15.