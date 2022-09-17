Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy

BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?

Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023.

The application deadline is Oct. 14, James said. Anyone with a high school diploma who is at least 21 years old or will turn 21 in 2023 is eligible to apply, he said.

The academy includes 18 weeks of strenuous training or 12 weeks for anyone who has at least two years of experience as a certified law enforcement officer, he said.

“For those who are interested, now is the time to start preparing yourself physically to be able to handle the rigors of the academy and prepare yourself mentally. You need to be ready to mentally endure the stressors of the academy.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol officers have a starting salary of $50,000 and can receive raises with experience, James said.

There is a limit to the number of trainees that will be accepted, however, James said Troop M anticipates having a large class.

“We’ll get as many qualified applicants in the school as we possibly can,” he said.

Those interested in learning more can also attend an upcoming job fair, which lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Troop M office, located at 160 U.S. 84 East in Brookhaven. Other job fairs will be held up until the academy starts, James said.

Applications can be printed online at dps.ms.gov/highway-patrol/recruiting or picked up in person at the Troop M office.