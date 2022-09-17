VIDEO RECAP: Missed Natchez Adams School District’s homecoming parade? See some of it here

Published 10:22 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District celebrated a 2022 Homecoming Parade through downtown Natchez on Friday afternoon.

The parade included students from elementary up to high school with members of each school’s homecoming court.

The parade also included guests, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats, Natchez police and fire departments, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and elected officials.

The above video shows a few highlights from the festivities.

