PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Brits on the Bluff car show
Published 11:45 am Sunday, September 18, 2022
Brits on the Bluff car show Saturday on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Bluff was filled with activities on Saturday, one of them being a British car show “Brits on the Bluff.”
The show lasted from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
This is the Mississippi English Motor Club’s 24th year of showcasing cars in Natchez, organizer and club member John Turbeville said.
Above are scenes from the festivities.