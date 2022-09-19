Have you seen this man? Sheriff’s office looking for suspected child predator, asks for public’s help finding him

VIDALIA, La. — Over the weekend, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a press release about a suspected child predator on the loose and asked for the public’s help finding him.

On Monday, Sept. 11, CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation about an adult man, later identified as 39-year-old Earl Curtis Achord III from Denham Springs, Louisiana, initiating a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes.

“Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes and (engaged) in the use of narcotics,” The release states. “Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.”

Email newsletter signup

As of Monday morning, Achord III has not been located, Detective Stephen Lipscomb confirmed.

Achord III has warrants from CPSO for the charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor as well as contractor fraud charges through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as having multiple tattoos and is known to be working in the Houma and Lafourche Parish areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or dial 911. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.