Pets of the week: Meet your new best friend

Published 11:58 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Jan Griffey

Meet Dana, top photo, a 3-year-old lab mix at Concordia PAWS shelter. She is a very gentle dog and is affectionate and people-friendly. Dana is ready for adoption to a loving home. As with all Concordia PAWS dogs, Dana is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm tested, and has had her rabies vaccinations. Come visit Dana at Concordia PAWS shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.

Meet Monty, middle photo. He’s only 4 to 6 weeks old but was brought into the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. He is very playful and lovable. Monty is ready and waiting for his forever family to come and adopt him.

Below is Zoey. She was also brought into the Humane Society as a stray. She is a year and a half to 2 years old and only weighs 20 pounds. She is very playful and lovable. She loves to play outside and walk on a leash. This girl is ready for her forever family and home. Come see Monty and Zoey at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, which is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001. (Submitted photos)

