Jan. 6, 1965 – June 19, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Richard Tompkins Harriss IV will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m.

He passed away on June 19, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.

“Rich,” as he was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1965, in New Orleans, LA.

He is survived by his father, Richard Tompkins Harriss III, his wife Pamela, his mother, Elizabeth Robertson Mossbarger and her husband Wallace, sister Laura Winford and her husband James, a brother John Kaiser Harriss, and sister Anne Campbell Harriss. He also leaves behind his nephews James Winford, Andrew Harriss, nieces Katherine Winford, Emiline Harriss and aunt Patricia Robertson, aunt Carol Ann Harriss Weeks, cousins, Travers and Drew Robertson and Sarah Weeks Bullen.

He attended the Out of Door School on Siesta Key, Berry Academy, graduated from Riverview High School and attended the University of South Florida. He was a cabinet maker by trade.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.