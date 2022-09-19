July 31, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Robert Peter Whitam, 85, of Gloucester, VA, formerly of Panama City, FL, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022.

He was born July 31 in Natchez, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Gail P. Whitam on May 12, 2012, and his son Robert Keith Whitam.

Robert retired as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of service in the United States Air Force aircraft maintenance. He moved to Panama City after retirement from the Air Force and worked at Tyndall AFB in various drone programs for Sherry Flight Systems, RCA Target & Scoring Services and Lockheed Martin.

He leaves his cherished memories to his two children Richard Whitam (Jan) of Gloucester, VA, and Deborah Silvin (Michael); five grandchildren Jennifer Call, Robert Whitam, Raymond Whitam, Krista Silvin, and Keith Silvin: one great-grandchild Camden Call; siblings Andrew Whitam and Betty Blanton; as well as special friends Ray Unangst and Bob and Barbara Price. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors.