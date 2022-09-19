Weather Forecast: September 20, 2022

Published 3:42 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — “There she goes, there she goes again.”

Our false fall and cool weather has come and gone. Second summer is back in Southwest Mississippi. Natchez will see temperatures in the high 90s this week.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and a heat index of 99 degrees. There will be an East Southeast wind blowing 5 to 10 mph and becoming north in the morning. Tuesday night will see a clear sky with the low around 71.

Rain is out of the forecast Tuesday and Natchez has not seen any precipitation in the past 24 hours. Currently, there has been 54.84 inches of rain this year which is 17 inches above the average.

Natchez will see the Mississippi River fall this week. It is at 17.2 feet above gauge zero and will drop to 16.7 and drop by .3 feet each day for the rest of the week.

Sunrise is at 6:53 a.m. and Sunset is at 7:05 p.m.

