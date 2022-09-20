Former Braves quarterback signs with the Alouettes

Former Alcorn quarterback Felix Harper signed a professional contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) over the weekend, becoming one of three American players signed in the past three days by the Quebec-based organization.

Harper, a 5-10, 180-pound quarterback, was known simply as “Trigger Man” for the Braves during his time in Lorman, Mississippi. The Fairburn, Georgia native enjoyed a stellar career with the Purple and Gold, where he completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 5,619 yards and 55 touchdowns. He exited Alcorn sitting in the Top 10 in several offensive categories amongst some memorable names in Alcorn Football history.

Serving as a regular starter for the Braves during the 2019 and 2021 seasons, respectively, Harper was named as the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 2,954 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to leading the Braves to the league crown and the school’s third Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl appearance.

As a redshirt senior in 2021, Harper accounted for 2,478 yards through the air with 20 touchdowns, helping Alcorn to a 6-5 overall mark and a second place showing in the SWAC Western Division with a 5-3 conference record.

Prior to the 2020 season in which Alcorn did not participate due to the COVID pandemic, Harper was a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Preseason Third Team All-America selection.

Also signing with the Alouettes over the weekend were fellow American players Jaylan Alexander (linebacker) and Rashaad Harding (linebacker).

Currently, the Alouettes are second in the East Division with a 5-7 record, including a 3-3 record at home. Recently, they defeated the BC Lions, 31-10. They will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

