Jonesville man arrested on child pornography charges

JONESVILLE, La. — A collaborative effort of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit and Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office and Missouri officials ended in a

Jonesville man’s arrest with child pornography charges on Friday, according to a news release from CPSO.

Kadarien M. Osteen, 18, from Jonesville, has been charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

On Sept. 8, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office after receiving a cyber-tip generated by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

According to information received, multiple files had been downloaded by a Jonesville resident, later identified as Osteen, which contained child sexual abuse material.

Additional evidence was discovered that the subject had also engaged in an ongoing attempt to purchase such material online. On Sept. 15, a search warrant was executed at Osteen’s residence in Jonesville, at which time multiple electronic devices were seized. However, Osteen had relocated to Missouri for military training.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, which was served on Sept. 16 when he was taken into custody by Missouri officials. He will be booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail upon extradition. The matter remains under investigation.

“Both Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick and Catahoula Parish Toney Edwards are committed to working together to proactively seek out and combat crimes against children within our community,” the release states.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.