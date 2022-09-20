Larry James Hawkins 

Published 9:45 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 3, 1955 – Sept. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating, burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A viewing was held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.

Email newsletter signup

Please observe all safety precautions; wear your masks and practice social distancing.

More Obituaries

Lynda Anne Wallett

Robert Peter Whitam

Richard Tompkins Harriss IV

Doris Donie Lee

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your lasting impression of the late Queen Elizabeth II?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections