Lynda Anne Wallett

Jan. 30, 1944 – Sept. 18, 2022

Services for Lynda Anne Wallet, 78, of Natchez who died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wallett was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Magee, MS the daughter of Oma P. Shoemaker and Vera Campbell.

She was an intelligent, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Wallett was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Stacy Earl Wallett, Sr.; one daughter, Sonya W. FitzSimons; one son, Stacy Earl Wallett, Jr.; four grandchildren, Amanda K. LaRue, Kathryn P. Gunn, P. Storm Gunn, and Austin T. Wallett; four great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.