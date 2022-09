Dec. 1, 1965 – Sept. 18, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Angela Gerhardt Hamilton, 56, of Holden, LA will be held at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bill Cotten. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.