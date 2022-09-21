Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jerome Williams, 42, 113 Conner Wood Drive, Ferriday, La., on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.

Arthur Moore, 47, 144 Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Devarte Kentrell Frazier, 30, 27 Beaumont Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $420.50 on first count and $773.75 on second count.

Arrests — Saturday

Alyce Marie Smith, 66, 561A Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Kaimon Taylor Cameron, 22, 101 Kennedy Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $152.50 on first count and $267.50 on second count.

Donald Wimberly, 61, 124 McIntyre Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50 on first count and $527.50 on second count.

Markel Izahm King, 23, 29 Oakhurst Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Lily Ann Vogt, 36, 720 Virginia Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of grand larceny. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday, Sept. 10

Jonathan Keon Deal, 32, 479 Hardtime Road, Fayette, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Sunday

Two disturbances on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

911 Hangup on Downing Road.

Two harassment reports on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on Main Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Reports — Saturday

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Gayosa Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.

Intelligence report on John A. Quitman Bouelvard.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Preniss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Accident on Oakhill Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Accident on Silver Street.

Three traffic stops on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Seven traffic stops on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Breaking and entering on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Reports — Friday

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Kennedy Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Madison Street.

Two thefts on New Street.

Accident on East Oak Street.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Burglary on Inez Street.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Oakhurst Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Cordell Andrew Thornburg, 48, Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicle, reckless driving, improper equipment on vehicle, and no insurance. Held on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Destiney Nicole Sullivan, 33, North Union Street, Natchez, on bench warrants for arrest for false information and speeding. Held on $500.00 bond.

Lynncoy Thornburg, 57, on bench warrant for driving while license suspended. Released on $314.50 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Chantellus Parkman, 38, Steen Smith Road, Monticello, on charges of DUI – 2nd conviction (misdemeanor), seat belt violation, driving while license suspended, and no insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Welfare concern/check on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Prisoner in custody on Roth Hill Road.

False alarm on Pinemount Road.

Illegal dumping on Cottage Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Arthur’s Tire.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Three traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Dog problem on Stine Spring Road.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted subject on Clifford Road.

Breaking and entering on Mircale Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Spokane Road.

Harassment on Beau Pré Road.

Harassment on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Woodville Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Johnson Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on Canvas Back Court.

Intelligence report on Jag Wall Court.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Byron Burns, 32, 8888 McAdams Road, Clayton, aggravated assault with a firearm, violation of a protective order and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Kevin Hawkins, 41, 476 Crestview Drive, disarming of a peace officer and battery of a correctional officer. No bond set.

Jamall Jefferson, 37, 510 Kentucky Ave., domestic abuse battery and child endangerment. No bond set.

Onisha McCullar, 28, 106 Park St., domestic abuse battery-child endangerment and resisting an officer (two counts). No bond set.

Clayton Mott, 50, 614 Ferry Road, Jonesville, driving while intoxicated (second offense), driving under suspension, flight from an officer and a stop sign violation. Fined $4,960.

Arrests — Saturday

Brandy Tarver, 41, 111 Eloise Road, Monterey, domestic abuse battery and bench warrant for failure to appear. Fined $500.

Maurice Long, 56, 175 Louisiana Highway 900, Clayton, aggravated battery. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Ferry Road.

Automobile burglary on US 84.

Fire on Green Acres Road.

Domestic violence on Smith Street.

Obscenity on Louisiana Highway 15.

Threats on Sunflower Lane.

Unwanted person on Nelson Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 65.

Bicycle theft on Carter Street.

Automobile theft on Crestview Drive.

Disturbance on Iowa Street.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Aggravated assault on Margaret Circle.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Grove Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 906.

Hit and run on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Delaware Avenue.

Loose horses on Robert Lewis Drive.

Alarms on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Belle Grove Circle.

Fire on Moose Lodge Road.

Aggravated battery on Louisiana Highway 15.

Unwanted person on Pecan Street.

Disturbance on Iowa Street.

Domestic violence on Louisiana Highway 129.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive.

Criminal damage to property on Cowan Street.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 129.

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Car fire on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Loud music on Cowan Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Mickael Kelly, 42, 153 Kelly Road, simple battery, resisting an officer and public intimidation. Bond set at $7,000.