We are sad to announce the passing of Ms. Ernestine Reed Burks of Natchez, Mississippi, on Sept. 12, 2022. Ernestine was born in Natchez. She spent much of her adult life in Chicago, Illinois, where she worked and lived until she returned to Natchez to assist with the care of her mother. She passed peacefully in DeRidder, Louisiana, surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Laura Reed; her brother, George Reed; her nephew, Robert Whitley; and her brother-in-law, Larry Brazley.

Ernestine leaves to mourn her passing her son, Joe Demby, Jr. (Sonji); her grandson, Steven; sisters, Addie Reed and Deborah Brazley; nieces, Betty Minor, Doris Lewis, and Laverne Whitley; nephews Wayne Reed (Beverly) and George Reed, Jr., and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private graveside memorial will be held with immediate family members on Sept. 23, 2022, officiated by Pastors Wayne and Rose Godfrey. The family would like to take this time to thank our friends who have expressed their love and support during this difficult time. Special thanks are extended to family members Connie Whitley and Willie Mae Turner for their caring concern.