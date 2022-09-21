Frank Roberts

Sept. 10, 1934 – Sept. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Frank Huitt Roberts, 88, of Natchez, MS who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family; will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Natchez Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating. Interment will follow at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Meadville, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Natchez Church of God from 9 a.m. to service time.

Frank was born on Sept. 10, 1934, to J.P. Roberts and Eunice Wallace Roberts in Amite County, MS. Frank was a member of Natchez Church of God, and he was self-employed for 30 plus years as the owner of Roberts Painting Contractor.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, J. P. and Eunice Wallace Roberts; one sister, Sally Moak and one brother, Cecil Roberts.

Frank leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Carolyn Holland Roberts; one, daughter, Cammie Lynne Edwards; one son, Reggie Roberts, and wife, Michelle; one brother, Alton Roberts; six grandchildren, Laura Smith and husband, Rex, Marlee Skinner, Christopher Edwards and wife, Marie, LeeAnn Parker, Britney Finley and husband, Pat and Shelby Roberts; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, make contributions to Natchez Church of God Youth Ministry.

Pallbearers are Randy Beach, Jerry Warren, Chad Gamberi, Bo Arthur, David Mize, and Rodney Pollan.

