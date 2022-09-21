Sept. 11, 1987 – Sept. 11, 2022

Final arrangements for Jeremy DeOnte’ Williams, 35 years of age, who passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, have been entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home.

He was born to Sonia Brown-Frazier on Sept. 11, 1987, at the Silas B. Hayes Army Community Hospital in Fort Ord, California.

Jeremy was an active member of the New Jerusalem Church (South Campus) in Jackson, Mississippi. He had a heart for feeding the homeless and he believed that he was the voice for his community during the recent Jackson Water Crisis. He will be remembered for his infectious smile.

Jeremy graduated from High School in Leesville Louisiana in 2006. He was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

Having lived abroad in Germany and Turkey as a child, Jeremy loved to travel around the 50 States. He enjoyed cooking, helping others, and possessed the natural ability to repair broken things.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his loving and caring grandparents, Rose Marie Arbuthnot Arrington and Jessie and Jacqueline Williams all were from Natchez, Mississippi.

He is survived by his parents, Walter and Sonia Brown-Frazier of Cypress Texas; A doting grandfather, Robert Lee Arrington of Natchez; a devoted Uncle, Robert Louis Arrington and wife, Allison; 2 devoted brothers, Sidney and Ashton Frazier, three sons, Quincy Kelly, 12, of Louisiana, Jeremiah Jones-Williams, 7, and Jamari Jones, 5, of Natchez and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.