Feb. 22, 1939 – Sept. 18, 2022

Funeral services for Mrs. Mable Evans will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Elmo Baptist Church in Fayette, MS at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Rev. James Hunsucker will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Elmo Baptist Church on Sept. 21, 2022, from 9 until the time of service at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Evans, 83, of Meadville, MS, passed from this life on Sept. 18, 2022, at Meadville Convalescent Home in Meadville. She was born on Feb. 22, 1939, in Wesson, MS to Mr. William Tarver and Mrs. Georgia McCloud Tarver.

Email newsletter signup

She was a member of Union Baptist Church where she faithfully served. She was the perfect minister’s wife to her husband Rev. Carl “Corky” Evans. She loved people and brought joy into the heart of others with her warm smile and kind words. She enjoyed fishing and flower gardening. She loved her pets, Max, Bear, Callie, and B.J.

Preceding her in death were her parents William and Georgia Tarver; husband Bennie Jack Johnson; husband, Carl “Corky” Evans; son, Wayne Johnson; sisters, Bonnie Tarver Nations, Dorothy Tarver Temple; brothers, J.C. Tarver, James Tarver, Marvin Tarver, and William “Bub” Tarver.

Survivors are her sister, Penny Wallace, and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends. Also survived by a special friend, Mildred Weese Prather.

Pallbearers are Wyatt Martin, Billy Martin, Wyatt Brumfield, Derrick Brumfield, Jim Moulder, Jason Moulder, Bruce Stein, and Roger Brumfield.

Honorary pallbearers are Scott Brumfield and Mark Thornton.

The family requests memorials be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.