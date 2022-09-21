Poets and writers to meet in Natchez Saturday

NATCHEZ — Poets and writers of all kinds are invited to meet Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library, 202 S. Commerce St., Natchez.

“This will be an informal get-together,” said G. Mark LaFrancis, leader of the Mississippi Poetry Society’s West Branch and the Mississippi Writers Guild Natchez Chapter. “We’ll talk about writing projects that folks have in the works, and different types of poems. We will have refreshments as well. We welcome published and unpublished writers and aspiring writers.”

Individuals will have a chance to join the Mississippi Poetry Society and/or the Mississippi Writers Guild. Information about both non-profit organizations is available on their web sites.

LaFrancis is an author and is a member of the Poetry Society and is past-president of the Mississippi Writers Guild. For more information, contact LaFrancis at 601-442-0980.