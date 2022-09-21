Stacey Shelton Woods, Sr.

Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ – Services for Stacey Shelton Woods, Sr., 49, formerly of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Pinemount. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

There will be no public visitation on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home.

The body will Lie in state at the church on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m., the time of Service.

Social distancing and masks are enforced at all times.

