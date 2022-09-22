Forks of the Roads commemoration set for Saturday

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, and others from the Friends of the Forks of the Roads Society, will host a commemoration at the site of the former Forks of the Roads Slave market at 232 St. Catherine St.

Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m., Boxley and others will educate those interested on Boxley’s 26-year journey to take the site of America’s second-largest slave market to become part of the National Park Service.

“The event is meant as a thank you to the many individuals, organizations, governments, businesses, and groups who helped me bring the Forks of the Roads chattel enslaves selling markets from forgotten to a National Park Service park,” Boxley said.

Email newsletter signup

In addition, many who helped will be given a commemorative t-shirt designed by Boxley.

“The t-shirt reflects the historical human commodities markets sites and the present brick arch bridge over Spanish Bayou Creek,” he said. The t-shirt will be given as a commemorative gift that will be given free of charge to persons who have been sent a written invitation.

A variety of displays and exhibits will be available, including a pictorial exhibit showing participants in the Ser Boxley-led Equal History Commemorations Campaign activities at the Forks of the Roads market sites from its beginning in 1995.

Several historic banners reflecting advertisements from pre-Civil War days urging the purchase of slaves will be on display. Also, at noon Ser Boxley will read original language of advertisements of actual national enslaves traffickers who sold enclaved people at three different markets at Forks of the Roads, including the Park Service’s newly acquired Robert Elam market site on the north side of D’Evereux Street west.

In collaboration, a Natchez National Historic Park uniformed historian will be at the site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All interested in learning more about this history of Natchez and the lives of people who were enslaved here are invited to attend.