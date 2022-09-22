Southern Miss continues preparation for Tulane

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss football team returned to practice Wednesday morning in preparation to meet undefeated Tulane, Saturday, Sept. 24, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Game time is set for 6 p.m., on ESPN+ and can heard as well as on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield.

“This is a big game, versus a great opponent, that does things the right way,” said second-year Southern Miss coach Will Hall following practice about the Green Wave (3-0).

Hall, who was the Tulane offensive coordinator the last two times these programs met, will be on the other side of the field this weekend when the Golden Eagles and Green Wave meet for only the third time since the 2010 season.

The Golden Eagle head coach stated after practice that freshman Zach Wilcke would start for the Golden Eagles in the contest, while Ty Keyes will also see some playing time against the Wave.

“We will start Zach again and we feel like he deserves that by the way he has been playing,” said Hall. “Ty is practicing really well too and he is going to play (as well).”

Hall declined to elaborate further on the split on quarterback duties saying he did not want to give anything away heading into this week’s game.

The Golden Eagles (1-2) return to the practice fields Thursday morning, before traveling to New Orleans on Friday.

This will be just the third meeting between the two schools since 2010 and the first time Southern Miss has played Tulane at Yulman Stadium.