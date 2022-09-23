Bulldogs frustrated for third straight Friday night

NATCHEZ — Hattiesburg frustrated the Bulldogs for the third straight Friday night as Natchez fell to 2-3 with a 36-6 loss. Traylon Minor was the only player to find the endzone on a one yard rush.

Head Coach Steve Davis said it was just another frustrating night for the program. Poor blocking, tackling and penalties are hurting the team. They had some missed opportunities in the game as well.

“We just are not playing good football or even smart football,” he said. “We had some injuries tonight and some guys who stepped up. We are not a physical football team and we played badly.”

It is the third straight loss where Natchez did not execute well enough for a win. Davis said he is trying to figure out what the root of their problems are. Coming in, he wanted to implement his aggressive and quick tempo brand of football. It was also a disciplined brand of football and to date they have not done so.

“Some things I thought we did badly in the past are still here and they won’t be quick fixes,” Davis said. “We have to keep going back to the drawing board and keep fighting and making adjustments. We have to have a mindset of what kind of football team we want to be. We are not one who is ready to turn the corner yet. Until we get the mindset where we will stop the run and execute on offense. If not, we will continue to have nights like this.”

Natchez plays on the road at West Jones next week as they face a gauntlet of tough district games. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.