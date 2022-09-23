Ferriday knocks off Madison Parish for first win of season

FERRIDAY — After coming up just short in losses to Peabody Magnet High School and Bastrop High School over the previous two weeks, the Ferriday High School Trojans finally picked up their first win of the season last Friday night.

Ferriday jumped out to a 22-6 halftime lead and cruised to a stunning 34-12 homecoming win over the Madison Parish High School Jaguars at Melz Field in the LHSAA District 2-2A opener for both teams.

Shacoby Boxley’s 80-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the second quarter gave the Trojans a 22-6 lead, which they would take into the half.

Email newsletter signup

After another touchdown by Ferriday put the home team up 28-6, Madison Parish (2-2, 0-1) tried to get back in the game. But the Jaguars’ touchdown late in the third quarter would be the only points they would score in the second half.

Boxley hooked up with Desmen Jefferson on a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to finish off Madison Parish.

Efforts to reach Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings for comments were unsuccessful.

The win was a big one for Ferriday (1-3, 1-0) as they now prepare for a much-improved and undefeated Vidalia High School team (4-0) in the Vikings’ district opener. Kickoff between the Concordia Parish rivals at Vidalia is scheduled for 7 p.m.