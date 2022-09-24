James-Thomas

Daniel James of Lubbock, Texas, announces the engagement of his daughter, Sky Westbrook-James to Luke Thomas, son of Lee and Kim Thomas of Natchez.

She is a graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville and a graduate of Copiah Lincoln Community College in Wesson.

She is employed by Stephens & Hobdy Insurance in Natchez.

Email newsletter signup

She is the granddaughter of David and Terri Westbrook of McCall Creek, and Lisa James of Lubbock.

The groom is a graduate of Adams County Christian School in Natchez and is a graduate of Copiah Lincoln Community College.

He is employed by Von Drehle in Natchez.

He is the grandson of John and Eddy Kay McCall of Natchez, and Billy and Betsy Thomas of Natchez.

The wedding will be Nov. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m.