Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Wyvette Nayesha Williams, 27, 604 West Clark Street, Poplarville, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $498.75.

Arrests — Wednesday

Norris LeJohn Walton, 55, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50 on first count and $652.50 on second count.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Disturbance on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Linwood Court.

Malicious mischief on Claiborne Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Civil matter on Oakland Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on North Shields Lane.

Juvenile problem on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Ford Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Darrell James Tuesno, 35, Deweberry Circle, Natchez, on two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Zakya Mailk Jones, 21, Opal Drive, Natchez, on charge of accessory after the fact. Released on $150,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Domestic disturbance on East Sulinda Street.

Fire on West Sulinda Street.

Disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Campbell Road.

Malicious mischief on York Road.

Threats on Booker Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on Government Fleet Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Lotus Drive.

Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Avenue.

Traffic stop at Providence Park.

Reports — Wednesday

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on Forest Home Drive.

Theft on McHand Lane.

Identity theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Barth Street.

Civil matter on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Quitman Road.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.