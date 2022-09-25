Natchez man dies after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning

NATCHEZ — A 29-year-old Natchez man is dead of an apparent homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Myron Coleman was shot multiple times at his home at 576 Lower Woodville Road. Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Lee said Coleman’s body is being transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

“This is another heartbreaking tragedy. God be merciful,” he said.