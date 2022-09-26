Department of Education to release new school district accountability grades, last updated before pandemic

NATCHEZ — Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades on Thursday, Sept. 29, for the 2021-22 school year.

Unofficial grades will be announced Tuesday and are already in the hands of school districts and media outlets that signed an embargo agreement.

Natchez-Adams School District will have a special called meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the grade change for the school district. The Natchez Democrat will release these results as soon as they are announced.

The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic.

Mississippi’s accountability system includes the following components: