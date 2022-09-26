Pets of the Week: Meet Darla, Becky and Spuds

All three pets this week hail from Concordia PAWS shelter in Ferriday. At the top, meet Darla, a gentle little Cur mix. This sweet dog came to PAWS half-starved and seriously malnourished, but she has had her shots, a nourishing diet, and spayed. She’s ready for a new future. Approximately a year old, Darla gets along well with other dogs, is very affectionate, and is leash trained. She’s a clever little dog and is adoption ready.

In the middle is Becky, a beautiful, young 2-year-old. She is very people-friendly, very curious, and would quickly adjust to a loving home. Becky is fully vetted, spayed, has tested heartworm negative, and had her rabies shot. She is a pit mix and available for adoption.

At the bottom is Mr. Personality, Spuds. He is the self-appointed official greeter at Concordia PAWS. This incredible young dog has been fully vetted, neutered, and tested heartworm negative. He is also friendly with other dogs. Spuds is available for adoption in a loving home.

Visit Darla, Becky, and Spuds at Concordia PAWS shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A play lot is available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is a must to keep them safe. (Submitted photos)