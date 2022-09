June 21, 1962 – Sept. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Andrea Lyn Newman, 60, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Blackmon-Hightower Family Cemetery with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.