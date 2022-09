FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Beatrice “Tootie” Cowan, 57, of Clayton, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Ratcliff officiating. Graveside services will follow at Old Saline Cemetery in Castor, LA at 3 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

