Jan. 11, 1984 – Sept. 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for David Phillip Vogt, 38, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2022, in Natchez, MS will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS; burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be considerate of the family; wear your mask, social distance, sanitize hands, wash hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

David was born on Jan. 11, 1984, in Baton Rouge, LA to Philip James Vogt and Barbara Willard.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Howard James Vogt and Henry Newlin Willard and one sister, Mary Kathryn “Katy” Barnes.

David leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lilly Ann Vogt; a loving mother, Barbara Willard Barnes and his stepfather, Larry L. Barnes Jr.; his father, Philip James Vogt; two daughters, Kaitlin Grace “Gracie” Vogt and Allison Faith Vogt; one son, Noah David Vogt; and a host of other relatives and friends

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.