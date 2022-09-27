STARKVILLE – Donald Wayne Norman joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He was 76 years old and a resident of Starkville, MS.

Don will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, Byron and Elizabeth Norman of Starkville, MS, and Lindsey and Brandon Stallings of Germantown, TN; his grandchildren, Lillian Norman and Wilson Stallings, and sister-in-law and her husband, Cathy and FM Oglesby.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Norman; his parents, William Spencer Norman and Mary Joyce Wilson Norman; and nephew Andy Oglesby.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Starkville, MS, with a service following at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at Memorial Garden Park.

Pallbearers will be Byron Norman, Brandon Stallings, Jason Striebeck, Josh Hamilton, FM Oglesby and Tommy Tomlinson.

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.