Sept. 12, 1935 – Sept. 25, 2022

Graveside services for Ethel Julia Gilmore, 87, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.