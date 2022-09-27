June 13, 1929—Sept. 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Helen Starnes, 93, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in Natchez, MS surrounded by her loved ones will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at New Beginnings Community Church in Natchez, MS, with Pastor Alan Kolodny officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at New Beginnings Community Church 10 a.m. until service time. Please be considerate of the family; wear your mask, social distance, sanitize hands, wash hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

Helen was born on June 13, 1929, to John Gilbreth and Virginia McLain Gilbreth in Natchez, MS.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Gilbreth; her husband, Dewitt Starnes; twin sisters, Betty Gilbreth and Sally Shaw.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Cathy Felter and her husband, Spanky; two grandsons, Dewitt Felter and wife, Katherine and Spanky A. Felter; one granddaughter, Candice Norman and husband, Andrew; nine great-grandchildren, Matt, Jack, Lily, Riley, Jace, Wyatt, Navy, Gracie and Noah; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are Dewitt Felter, Spanky A. Felter, Andrew Norman, Jack Felter, Matt Felter and Jason Felter.

Honorary Pallbearers, Jack Norman, Wyatt Norman, Baby Noah Norman, and Riley Felter.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.