Jessie Lee Davis Hardin

Nov. 1, 1956 – Sept. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jessie Lee Hardin, 65, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Natchez, will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center with Bishop Robert Cade officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. And will continue on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Jessie was born on Nov. 1, 1956, the daughter of Julia L. Davis and Charlie Grandson, Jr. After graduating from high school, she received her associate degree of arts. Mrs. Hardin was baptized at the Holy Family Catholic Church and later moved her membership to the Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center. Jessie was a self-employed fashion designer and enjoyed all things fashion.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eunice Jenkins and Theresa Davis; and grandparents, Alberta Stepney Davis and William Davis, Sr.

Jessie leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Albert James Hardin; brother, Luther M. Davis; sisters, Rebecca A. Davis and Jennifer M. Prater, and other relatives and friends.

