Walter Smith

Published 7:37 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Feb. 10, 1954 – Sept. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Walter Smith, 68, of Natchez, MS who died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.

More Obituaries

Grace Jackson Robertson

David Webster Hall

Sharon Lynn Davenport

Frank Roberts

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that it's fall, what kind of winter do you think we'll have?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections