Garbage collection rates going up in city due to increased fuel costs

NATCHEZ — Natchez residents will be paying a little more for garbage collection after the Board of Aldermen took action to raise fees at its meeting Tuesday night.

Arrow Disposal is under contract with the city to collect garbage from residents here. Arrow did not raise its rates to the city. Rather, based on stipulations in its contract, increased costs to pay for excess spending on fuel.

Right now, residents pay $18.90 for twice per week trash collection and once weekly collection of recyclables. An additional dollar is collected for mosquito control.

The increase approved Tuesday to allow Arrow to recoup its increased fuel costs adds an addition $2.27 per month to residents’ garbage collection bill. Those costs are included on residents’ water bills.

Natchez Attorney Tim Cotton served as city attorney Tuesday night in place of City Attorney Bryan Callaway, who could not attend the meeting due to a conflict.

Cotton presented the new fees to aldermen. Aldermen learned of the necessity of an increase during its budget process in early September.