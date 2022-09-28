Weather Forecast: September 29, 2022

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Adams County Christian School first-grader Dusty Wilson sings with fellow ACCS students during military appreciation night before the ACCS game against Central Private School Friday. (Sam Gause / The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Country Singer Joe Nichols might not have sung about Natchez when he recorded the song Sunny and 75 but it is a great forecast for this week.

The Miss-Lou’s weather is spring like with temperatures cooling off and days beginning to grow shorter. Thursday’s high is 76 with a low of 49. The wind will be blowing NNE at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20mph. You might need a jacket, or a rope to keep you from blowing away.

Thursday night will be clear which offers another chance for you to see Jupiter and its moons in the night sky. Jupiter has passed the closest to earth since 1963.

Email newsletter signup

There is no rain in the forecast which continues to make conditions dangerous for having a fire. The NWS has issued a warning to not attempt open burning due to the dry and windy conditions. A risk of wildfire is significant and the NWS asks people to heed local burn bans and to dispose of cigarette butts the right way, not on the ground.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m. and sunset is at 6:53 p.m.

Mississippi River is maintaining some water although it is forecast to drop from 14 feet Wednesday morning to 13.9 on Thursday and on into the weekend.

More News

Parish appoints two members to new railroad commission, sets speed limit on Sportsman Lane

‘It’s an awesome day to be a Bulldog’: Mayor, aldermen congratulate school board and school staffers on earning B rating from state education department

Garbage collection rates going up in city due to increased fuel costs

No parking garage downtown, but mayor says Eola redevelopment is moving forward

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that it's fall, what kind of winter do you think we'll have?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections