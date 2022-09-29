Oct. 21, 1976 – Sept. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Calvin was born in Natchez on Oct. 21, 1976, the son of Lola Green Woods and Moses Woods, Jr. He was a 1996 graduate of Natchez High School and a member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Bertha Green and Moses and Rosetta Woods.

Calvin leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Lola Green Woods; father, Moses Woods, Jr.; five brothers, Michael Davis, Michael Miller, Shaka Posey, Rashaan Woods, and Vernon McFolling; two sisters, Terri Benns (Haywood) and Rhonda Anthony, other relatives and friends.