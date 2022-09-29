March 10, 1952 – Sept. 17, 2022

PERRYTOWN – Funeral Services for Eddie Granger, Sr., 70, of Roxie, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Perrytown under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation services will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Brother Eddie Granger, Sr. was born on March 10, 1952, in Woodville, MS to the late Rosie B. Collins and George Granger, stepdad, Leon Collins.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Fennie Granger; mother, Rosie B. Collins; father, George Granger; stepdad, Leon Collins; grandparents and great grandparents; grandchildren, Bryan Granger, Jonathan Granger, Diamond Corey; sisters, Evalene Griffin, Mattie Tillery, Izola Brown, Pearlene Washington, Dorothy Griffin; brothers, George Lewis Granger, LeRay Griffin, Johnny Granger, Lawrence Granger and Johnny Lee Griffin.

Eddie is survived by his eight children, Eddie Granger, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; LaQuita Granger of New Orleans, LA; Carolyn Sweazer of Natchez, MS; Angel (Gerick) Weathersby of Knoxville, MS; Rose (LC) Clark of Woodville, MS; Latanya Swayze of San Antonio, TX; Lashonda McGhee of Natchez, MS; Brittany (Jeremy) Hunt of Kirby, MS; seven sisters, Dora Anderson, Georgia Sweazer, Eloise Griffin, Mary Bateste, Levinia Griffin, Martha Brown, Bernadine Griffin; four brothers, LT Granger, Monroe Granger, James Griffin, Jr.; Jessie Griffin; twenty-five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.